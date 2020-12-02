© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Rand Paul sounds off on 'flip-flop' Dr. Fauci
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
80 views • December 02, 2020
Senator Rand Paul of Kentucky comments on the ongoing updates of health guidelines and corresponding restrictions based on the statements of officials like Dr. Anthony Fauci, plus the differing opinions on whether to reopen schools across the country, and continued legal inquiries into the outcome of the presidential election. - via Greg Kelly Reports, weekdays at 7PM ET on Newsmax TV
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.