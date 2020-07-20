The Whole Bible in 15 Minutes

The Bible is a big book. Where do you start if you want to know how to find God's will for your life? Well, you find a 15-minute segment that sums up the best of the best from the whole Bible! In this video, we're going to tell you how to read the Bible so that you'll know where to look for certain stories and other pieces of information, but most importantly, where to focus if you want to actually hear from God. Ironically, this all-important focus is the one part of the Bible that churches will NOT encourage you to read. So please share this video with your friends so they too can have a summary of the Bible which cuts through all the other churchy Christian doctrines and theology...and all in less than 15 minutes!