© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
The Whole Bible in 15 Minutes
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
32 views • July 20, 2020
The Bible is a big book. Where do you start if you want to know how to find God's will for your life? Well, you find a 15-minute segment that sums up the best of the best from the whole Bible! In this video, we're going to tell you how to read the Bible so that you'll know where to look for certain stories and other pieces of information, but most importantly, where to focus if you want to actually hear from God. Ironically, this all-important focus is the one part of the Bible that churches will NOT encourage you to read. So please share this video with your friends so they too can have a summary of the Bible which cuts through all the other churchy Christian doctrines and theology...and all in less than 15 minutes!
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.