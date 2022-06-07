© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Neural Toxicity and the Coronavirus, The Missing Mercury Connection
Follow
2
Share
Report
120 views • June 07, 2022
This video is about the news release from Mike Adams that came out today discussing how half of the people with the Coronavirus have neuro complications. He backs it up with a study from a prominent physician. I explain how mercury is the number 1 source of neuro inflammation and what diseases are associated with it besides the coronavirus. The basic idea here is that the coronavirus amplifies neural toxicity and neural toxic people are more susceptible due to coexisting immune suppression caused by mercury.
https://www.patreon.com/drbillmcgraw
https://gogetfunding.com/my-dashboard/
www.newaquatechpanama.com
https://www.amazon.com/gp/product/B07Q52QG2J
https://www.naturalnews.com/2020-05-01-nearly-half-of-severe-coronavirus-cases-neurological-complications.html
https://www.patreon.com/drbillmcgraw
https://gogetfunding.com/my-dashboard/
www.newaquatechpanama.com
https://www.amazon.com/gp/product/B07Q52QG2J
https://www.naturalnews.com/2020-05-01-nearly-half-of-severe-coronavirus-cases-neurological-complications.html
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.