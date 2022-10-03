Tracy Slepcevic, Warrior Mom

Bill Jasper, senior editor for The New American magazine, speaks with Tracy Slepcevic at the 2022 ReAwaken America Tour in Post Falls, Idaho.





Slepcevic is known as the “warrior mom,” based on the title of her upcoming book Warrior Mom: A Mother’s Journey in Healing Her Son With Autism.





Sixteen years ago, Slepcevic’s son regressed into autism after receiving the MMR/varicella vaccine. Even though the family suffered multiple setbacks in the ensuing years, Tracy didn’t give up trying to heal her son by studying everything she could find about autism — even going back to school for alternative medicine.





Thanks to Tracy’s amazing efforts, her son is now a fully functional 17-year-old living a normal life.





Find Tracy's book here: https://www.amazon.co.uk/Warrior-Mom-Mothers-Journey-Healing/dp/1636980325





