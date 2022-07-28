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WARNING!!! Silver Being Bought Up at Record Pace - MUST WATCH Bill Holter Video (Miles Franklin), Silver Prices on Way Up, Talk to Judy or Dan Today, Been in Recession All Year: 07.28.2022
Terral03.com
Terral03.com
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1504 views • July 28, 2022

Please support this channel by sharing this video report with others. Download a recent Black Star Report Newsletter and Mystery Report Newsletter by visiting https://www.terral03.com. Support the research via PayPal: [email protected]

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Whole World is a Banana Republic – Bill Holter

Submitted by Terral

Must Watch Video: https://rumble.com/v1dqkb1-whole-world-is-a-banana-republic-bill-holter.html

https://usawatchdog.com/whole-world-is-a-banana-republic-bill-holter/

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Welcome To The Biden Recession: Q2 GDP "Unexpectedly" Shrinks 0.9%, 2nd Consecutive Decline

Submitted by Terral

https://www.zerohedge.com/markets/welcome-biden-recession-q2-gdp-unexpectedly-shrinks-09-2nd-consecutive-decline

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Dan Thalhuber  << Contact Dan Today!
Precious Metal Specialist
Direct:  952-582-6304
www.milesfranklin.com

==

Read the Full Report by Subscribing to the 2022 Black Star Report Newsletter Program at https://www.terral03.com.

--

Get Your Food! https://mypatriotsupply.com/?rfsn=6079775.af1982

--

Get Your Silver-Gold for SHTF:

Dan Thalhuber
Precious Metal Specialist
License # 40648494
 
Direct:  952-582-6304
www.milesfranklin.com

--

Neutralize Bioweapon Threats:

Nanofilament Replication Inhibitor: https://youtu.be/oMxOt_-8KGU

Watch Nano Silver Webinar Presentation at https://www.terral03.com: https://youtu.be/IoxFckpUq44

How to purchase, mix, and store your Nano Silver: https://www.brighteon.com/0a11df24-30c0-4756-b44f-9335fc928ab3

Related:

Earth Clinic: https://www.earthclinic.com/remedies/borax.html

Wiki: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Borax

Candida: https://youtu.be/D4QteQZ370Y

Morgellons Disease Treatment: https://www.brighteon.com/f0038520-18a7-4fc8-b60a-bf68c81896e1

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NASA Future Strategic Issues/Warfare 2025: https://fas.org/man/eprint/FutureWarfare.ppt

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None Dare Call It Conspiracy: https://www.resist.com/Onlinebooks/None_Dare_Call_It_Conspiracy.pdf

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Dakota Report (Operations Section): http://www.citizeninvestigationteam.com/1/dakota_report_disinfo.pdf

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Nano Silver: https://www.nanosilver.com.my/nano-tech-facts/what-is-nano-silver/

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Effect of silver nanoparticles on Candida:

https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC4678641/

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Nano-based approach to combat emerging viral (NIPAH virus) infection

https://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/pii/S1549963419300656

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Colloidal Silver vs. Nano Silver: https://elementasilver.com/blog/colloidal-silver-vs-nano-silver/

--

Newsletter subscribers can get enough Nano Silver concentrate to make 12 liters of Nano Silver Solution (10ppm) for just $100 and we pay for the shipping. Non-subscribers can get the same amount for just $115 at https://www.terral03.com and there is no limit on orders.

Everyone subscribing, upgrading, and donating receive the eBook version of The Mystery Explained as a gift for supporting the research.


Mystery Report Channel: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCMq6IynWMl2RPb57ErfkKvA


Terral BlackStar YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCNrZdBjWjfssfMx5dETze_g


Terral’s Brighteon Channel: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/terral03


More info at https://www.terral03.com


Contact Terral: [email protected]

Keywords
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