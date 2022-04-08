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Army of YAH – 0004 – Prophetic Dream: Get In the Game (The Football Dream)
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10 views • April 08, 2022
How can YOU, 'Get in the game before it's too late?' If you have a job or a phone, see at least two ways you can fight back, below!
Introducing the: Army of YAH. Enlist today
www.ArmyOfYAH.com
Video 0001 - Our Primary Objective, Roe v Wade
here: https://www.brighteon.com/dashboard/videos/68b8bd42-456c-4bbd-8407-797b5c95e5ff
Video 0003 – DeFund DC, Our Secondary Objective
here: https://www.brighteon.com/dashboard/videos/5f32abed-4634-4f3f-91e3-8ffa589b09be
Introducing the: Army of YAH. Enlist today
www.ArmyOfYAH.com
Video 0001 - Our Primary Objective, Roe v Wade
here: https://www.brighteon.com/dashboard/videos/68b8bd42-456c-4bbd-8407-797b5c95e5ff
Video 0003 – DeFund DC, Our Secondary Objective
here: https://www.brighteon.com/dashboard/videos/5f32abed-4634-4f3f-91e3-8ffa589b09be
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