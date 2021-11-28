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DITRH: Where Do You See the Sun? [27.11.2021]
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141 views • November 28, 2021
The apparent sun on our sky sheet.
Do you want the red pill or the blue pill? The choice is yours. If you want to know the truth about our flat world, watch these videos in order and there will be no turning back. https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list...
You might want to also get the app. Flat Earth Sun, Moon & Zodiac Clock app by Blue Water Bay https://qrco.de/bbizVA
7,819 views Premiered 16 hours ago
DITRH - 79.5K subscribers
https://youtu.be/1b9j42tFl2M
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCz6s_ScG0PZThdwhKsUFSRw
Do you want the red pill or the blue pill? The choice is yours. If you want to know the truth about our flat world, watch these videos in order and there will be no turning back. https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list...
You might want to also get the app. Flat Earth Sun, Moon & Zodiac Clock app by Blue Water Bay https://qrco.de/bbizVA
7,819 views Premiered 16 hours ago
DITRH - 79.5K subscribers
https://youtu.be/1b9j42tFl2M
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCz6s_ScG0PZThdwhKsUFSRw
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