I Won’t Remain Silent in the Face of Genocide (mirrored)
Published 14 hours ago

Mirrored from YouTube channel The LaRouche Organization at:-

https://youtu.be/p155KcOQxtU?si=U8EbFHkphqBFerry

29 Feb 2024

Those who refuse to speak out against the murder of 1000s of children in Gaza by forces directed by Bibi Netanyahu are complicit in genocide, including leaders of governments in the TransAtlantic region. President Lula refuses to remain silent. What about you?


Link to Feb. 28 dialogue with Helga Zepp-LaRouche:

https://schillerinstitute.com/blog/2024/02/27/webcast-break-out-of-the-permanent-war-paradigm-with-the-larouche-solution/


Send your questions and comments to me at harleysch@gmailcom.


Transcript available on YouTube page


jerusalemisraelpalestinegenocideapartheidgeorgiagazabrazilabby martinbdsland grabethnic cleansingsettlerspledgeintifadaempire fileslulaamnesty internationalevictionthefgaza fights for freedom

