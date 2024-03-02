I Won’t Remain Silent in the Face of Genocide (mirrored)

Mirrored from YouTube channel The LaRouche Organization at:-

https://youtu.be/p155KcOQxtU?si=U8EbFHkphqBFerry

29 Feb 2024

Those who refuse to speak out against the murder of 1000s of children in Gaza by forces directed by Bibi Netanyahu are complicit in genocide, including leaders of governments in the TransAtlantic region. President Lula refuses to remain silent. What about you?





Link to Feb. 28 dialogue with Helga Zepp-LaRouche:

https://schillerinstitute.com/blog/2024/02/27/webcast-break-out-of-the-permanent-war-paradigm-with-the-larouche-solution/





Send your questions and comments to me at harleysch@gmailcom.





✅Become a member of the LaRouche Organization ➜ https://laroucheorganization.nationbuilder.com/tlo-membership





✅ Subscribe to EIR News Service ➜ https://eir.news





💥 Follow us on:

YouTube ➜





https://www.youtube.com/@LaRoucheOrganization

Twitter ➜





https://twitter.com/HarleySchlanger

Facebook➜





https://www.facebook.com/LaRoucheOrg





📖 Read the Collected Works of Lyndon LaRouche 👉🏻 https://www.larouchelegacyfoundation.org/collected-works





🚀Donate to the LaRouche Organization ➡ https://laroucheorganization.nationbuilder.com/donate

Transcript available on YouTube page



