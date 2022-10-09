US Manufacturing Growth Slows to Lowest Since May 2020, Says Survey

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
https://gnews.org/post/p1tu8fff3
10/05/2022 U.S. manufacturing growth slowed to its lowest point since 2020, according to an industry survey. The manufacturing sector continues to expand, however, its growth rate is at its lowest level since the recovery from the COVID pandemic