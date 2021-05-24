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Beware! False Prophets…And so much more Matthew 7:15-29
Decoding the Deception
Decoding the Deception
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23 views • May 24, 2021
As Jesus concludes the Sermon on the Mount, he warns about false teachers and tells us to build on the rock. The effect on the audience? Stunned amazement. He taught with Authority!

NOTE: This video is not as highly edited as others we produce. It is the same content without the graphics. Think of it more as a Podcast!

Join us as we go verse by verse through the Gospel of Matthew. Jesus IS the Messiah who fulfills the promises of the prophets!!

We post videos on YouTube, BitChute and Brighteon.

Check out our Playlist of Matthew Deep Dives

YouTube www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLYZIPGFp5u2ppCwpvnDqGswfYScyAUw24

BitChute https://www.bitchute.com/playlist/CLcTUELtQiqt/

Brighteon https://www.brighteon.com/watch?playlistId=ebc5e084-8508-4e58-a179-f570c47732b9&;index=1

You can find our channels with all our videos at

YouTube https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCBcxuESOA4cjmur1S3LIBxQ

BitChute https://www.bitchute.com/channel/4dtF271PU5qX/

Brighteon https://www.brighteon.com/channels/matthias76

Thanks for watching! We would love to hear from you so, please leave a comment. God bless and have a great day!
Keywords
biblejesussalvationkingdom of godfalse prophetsbible teachingsound bible teachingbook of matthewgods gracejesus is lordsermon on the mountgospel of matthewjesus teachingliving as righteousseeking gods kingdomseek first the kingdom of god
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy