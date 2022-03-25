It's Not Just Deception - It's Trauma-Based Mind Control

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The first half is a voice memo where I was just talking to myself late at night and the second half was recorded the next day. I put some news footage over the audio so there would be something to look at.
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Mirrored - Apocalypse Watchman