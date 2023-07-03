The Twisted and Doubting Disciples--Matthew 17:14-21

The Twisted and Doubting Disciples in Matthew 17:14-21 are the same Disciples who had just cast out demons and healed on a missionary mission. So why couldn't they heal this guy's son who had seizures? Yeshua/Jesus called them the "faithless and perverse generation". Are we doubting and twisted in our faith towards YHWH? In today's Mercy Poured Forth, Dr Carrie Brown will be discussing these scriptures and asking us some hard questions. Are you ready to take a hard look at yourself to see if you are a twisted (perverse) and doubting (faithless) follower of Yeshua? Then hit play and study the word for today's "Mercy Poured Forth"!

