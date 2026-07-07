U.S. Emergency Oil Stockpile Tumbles To Lowest Since The Reagan Administration

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Mailbag Show * 7.7.2026
U.S. EMERGENCY OIL STOCKPILE TUMBLES
https://edition.cnn.com/2026/06/15/business/spr-lowest-since-1983
THE DANGEROUS LOGIC OF N.A.T.O. 3.0
https://www.rt.com/news/642647-nato-militarism/
TRUMP'S ULTIMATUM TO IRAN
https://www.usnews.com/news/top-news/articles/2026-07-06/trump-says-there-will-either-be-a-deal-with-iran-or-us-will-finish-the-job
NYC: THE BEGINNING OF THE END FOR...
https://www.independentsentinel.com/nyc-is-the-beginning-of-the-end-for-us-zohran-makes-his-move/
IRAN STRIKES THREE VESSELS...
https://edition.cnn.com/2026/07/07/middleeast/hormuz-tanker-iran-attack-intl-hnk
Augusto's Websites...
theappearance.com
theappearance.net
Augusto on Brighteon…
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/theappearance/videos/all
Augusto on MediaFire...
https://www.mediafire.com/folder/byndkxqfq7ohj/The_Appearance
Augusto on Rumble...
https://rumble.com/user/theappearance
Augusto on Bitchute...
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/3e7XTvJdQwQM/
Contact Info:
Augusto Perez
POB 465
Live Oak, FL 32064
Chuck Wilson