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Favorite Hymns: For the Beauty of the Earth and Rock of Ages, Cleft for Me
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14 views • May 17, 2021
This video features two of my favorite hymns: For the Beauty of the Earth and Rock of Ages, Cleft for Me, illustrated by some of my photographs and other spiritual images. It reminds us that we should appreciate the beauty of God's creation and the wondrous love that He bestows on us through His gift of salvation.
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