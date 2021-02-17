HUMANITY v THE CHILDREN OF DARKNESS

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
Energy Trader: We've Officially Hit "Holy S*it Levels"
https://www.zerohedge.com/energy/energy-emergency-texas-power-provider-warns-rotating-outages-cold-weather-tests-limits-grid
"This Is Extremely Dangerous" - 4.4 Million Without Power As Texas Blackouts "Spread Again"
https://www.zerohedge.com/weather/4-million-texans-without-power-amid-grid-collapse-second-storm-nears
46 residents in Spanish nursing home die after receiving COVID-19 vaccine
https://www.lifesitenews.com/news/46-residents-in-spanish-nursing-home-die-after-receiving-covid-19-vaccine?utm_source=LifeSiteNews.com&;utm_campaign=db155b34b8-Daily%2520Headlines%2520-%2520U.S._COPY_973&utm_medium=email&utm_term=0_12387f0e3e-db155b34b8-410941330
Mirrored https://www.bitchute.com/video/x7jYTkXIMSJB/
SGT Report