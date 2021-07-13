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There is More than Enough Evidence to Declare the Covid Vaxx Unsafe for Use in Humans (2021-07-05)
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310 views • July 13, 2021
There is More than Enough Evidence to Declare the Covid Vaxx Unsafe for Use in Humans (2021-07-05)
Original video sources here:
https://www.bitchute.com/video/PMTThyZ8S1wc/
https://www.brighteon.com/f2d258e0-88b0-4da3-9c50-9c3ff547a5b8
https://ugetube.com/watch/there-is-more-than-enough-evidence-to-declare-the-covid-vaxx-unsafe-for-use-in-humans-2021-07-05-pea_ggYm63VNVtxuvCr.html
https://ourtube.co.uk/watch/CHujIvN8pp84qb8
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Original video sources here:
https://www.bitchute.com/video/PMTThyZ8S1wc/
https://www.brighteon.com/f2d258e0-88b0-4da3-9c50-9c3ff547a5b8
https://ugetube.com/watch/there-is-more-than-enough-evidence-to-declare-the-covid-vaxx-unsafe-for-use-in-humans-2021-07-05-pea_ggYm63VNVtxuvCr.html
https://ourtube.co.uk/watch/CHujIvN8pp84qb8
Sergeant Major's Truther channels:
[MeWe] https://mewe.com/join/sergeantmajorstrutherinfo
[Spreely] https://www.spreely.com/page/SergeantMajorsTrutherInfo
[Gab] https://gab.com/Sergeant_Major
[Bitchute] https://www.bitchute.com/channel/sergeant-major/
[Brighteon] https://www.brighteon.com/channels/sergeantmajor
[UGETube] https://videos.utahgunexchange.com/@SERGEANT%20MAJORS%20TRUTHER%20INFO
[OurTube] https://ourtube.co.uk/@SGMs_Truther_Info
[NewTube] https://newtube.app/user/SGMs_TRUTHER_INFO
[BrandNewTube] https://brandnewtube.com/@SergeantMajor
[Odysee] https://odysee.com/$/invite/4dCmT1hh84DFXxzRvUh2B8YabMsHMK1m
Please visit my other channels:
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/P2BZo83dsHwd/
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCSOBDo6BvbrAKEQDizHOjjA
https://brandnewtube.com/@MelissaLev
https://ugetube.com/@Melissa%20Lev
https://bittube.tv/profile/MelissaLev
https://worldtruthvideos.org/@MelissaLev
https://newtube.app/user/MelissaLev
https://ourtube.co.uk/@MelissaLev
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