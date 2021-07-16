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SHIDOSHI DICK SEVERANCE -- WATER WARRIOR TRAINING
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90 views • July 16, 2021
In this in-depth volume, Shidoshi Severance demonstrates taijutsu in and around water, and using the water to your advantage. In addition to effective fighting skills--drown-proofing, silent swimming, water entry and exit tactics, as well as life-saving techniques and recovery skills are covered.
Produced in 2004, by Robert and Kerrie Broe in Brooksville, Florida.
Produced in 2004, by Robert and Kerrie Broe in Brooksville, Florida.
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