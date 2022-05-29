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Mass Shootings Baby Killers (Edit) Re-upload Originally Posted on May 20, 2022
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21 views • May 29, 2022
[26.05.2022] This is a re-upload of the video that was uploaded on May 20, 2022 and was subsequently taken down, minus the "offending footage".
@ 13 seconds in the video the Police car's 'number' is: C-956. Nine (9) and (5 + 6 = 11) which gives us 9 11. The letter C which is 3 in Strong's concordance is Abaddon = "destruction" this is the name of the King of the bottomless pit as found in Revelation 9:11
There is no possible way taht this is just coincidence!!!! PRAISE YAH for giving us eyes to see, ears to hear and a heart to understand!
In this episode we will take a look at the mass shooting at the TOPS Family Market in Buffalo, NY by 18yr old White Supremacist Payton Gendron. In looking deeper into this event, we will uncover the true mastermind behind the planning of this Satanic ritual human sacrifice, and we will also discover the meaning of the symbolism hidden in this event.
To gain access to all the other videos as well, Purchase your subscription to:
www.Apokalypsis321.com
If you would like to give a donation to this ministry here is the link:
https://paypal.me/KijaniAmariak?local.
2,670 Views may 26, 2022
KijaniAmariAK
46.4K subscribers
https://youtu.be/ZHKIXw0Gt6c
https://www.youtube.com/user/KijaniAmariAK
@ 13 seconds in the video the Police car's 'number' is: C-956. Nine (9) and (5 + 6 = 11) which gives us 9 11. The letter C which is 3 in Strong's concordance is Abaddon = "destruction" this is the name of the King of the bottomless pit as found in Revelation 9:11
There is no possible way taht this is just coincidence!!!! PRAISE YAH for giving us eyes to see, ears to hear and a heart to understand!
In this episode we will take a look at the mass shooting at the TOPS Family Market in Buffalo, NY by 18yr old White Supremacist Payton Gendron. In looking deeper into this event, we will uncover the true mastermind behind the planning of this Satanic ritual human sacrifice, and we will also discover the meaning of the symbolism hidden in this event.
To gain access to all the other videos as well, Purchase your subscription to:
www.Apokalypsis321.com
If you would like to give a donation to this ministry here is the link:
https://paypal.me/KijaniAmariak?local.
2,670 Views may 26, 2022
KijaniAmariAK
46.4K subscribers
https://youtu.be/ZHKIXw0Gt6c
https://www.youtube.com/user/KijaniAmariAK
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