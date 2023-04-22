https://gettr.com/post/p2f1bnwb1dd
早在 2020 年 11 月 11 日，郭文貴就警告我們中共的 3F 計劃，不要接種疫苗!
Back in 2020, on November 11th, Miles Guo had to warn us about the CCP's 3F plan and not take the vaccine!
#freemilesguo #freeyvettewang #nfsc #mosenglish #13579plan #MattaofFact #Ryan #takedowntheccp
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.