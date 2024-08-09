Head of Police Threatens to EXTRADITE & Imprison US Citizens over Online Posts

UK now warns "keyboard warriors" abroad: "There are numerous terrorist offenses regarding the publishing of material."

Met Police Commissioner Mark Rowley threatens to EXTRADITE and imprison American citizens over online posts. He does not rule out Elon Musk.

Adding:

Man Jailed in UK for Commenting on Facebook Post About Riots

🔶️ 31-year-old Billy Thompson was sent to prison for 12 weeks after he replied "Filthy ba**ards" on a post about the Police issuing a dispersal order to try and prevent protests from becoming violent.

🔶️ It also included emojis of an ethnic minority person and a gun. His lawyer said Billy had made the comment as part of an online Facebook conversation with a family member.

🔶️ The judge found him guilty of encouraging violence and imposed the sentence to "discourage the kind of violent behavior that such messages encouraged."

👨‍⚖️ Judge John Temperley: "It may be right that the starting point [sentence] is a community order for this offense, but I am afraid this has to be viewed within the context of the current civil unrest up and down the country."





https://www.bbc.com/news/articles/clyn24p3e5ro