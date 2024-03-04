🚩Texas DPS Sabotages Big Human Trafficking Operation | Breitbart

Breitbart | The Texas Department of Public Safety released footage of their troopers sabotaging a major human smuggling operation in Webb County, TX, that was utilizing commercial vehicles to conceal illegal immigrants. Five people were charged and arrested for human smuggling, and 36 illegal immigrants were detained and referred to U.S. Border Patrol.
