Martial Law or Insurrection Act Report to President Trump Due on April 20

America is on the brink of historic change. In just five days, Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth must deliver a classified report to the White House recommending whether President Trump should invoke the Insurrection Act of 1807—or go even further and declare martial law. The decision could suspend civil liberties, deploy military forces nationwide, and reshape the nation’s legal structure. Meanwhile, President Trump’s envoy says a permanent peace deal between Russia and Ukraine may be within reach. But tensions are rising elsewhere, as Russia and Belarus threaten NATO with “preemptive action,” China retaliates with rare earth embargoes, and the U.S. prepares for new military operations in the Middle East and Pacific. Plus—economic turmoil deepens as tariffs drive inflation and consumer shortages, and China accuses the NSA of cyberattacks during the Winter Games.





Rick Wiles, Doc Burkhart. Airdate 4/15/25





