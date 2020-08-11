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Wild foraging roadside pears and muscadine grapes
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52 views • August 11, 2020
Discovered a likely seed grown pear tree in the corner of a lot. Though fruit quality is not equal to store bought pears it's still acceptably sweet and good. Very firm even ripe great for pear sauce and canned pear quarters. Also a brief showing of muscadine grapes wild foraged near to the pear tree also. Cool pink when ripe type!
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