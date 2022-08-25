Heads Up, Coastal City, USA!

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As the folded $20 note depicts two famous media scenes of the 9/11 WTC event in NYC, the folded $100 note depicts an offshore-bomb-caused tidal wave. If this comes to fruition, my advice for freedom-loving Americans is DO NOT be intimidated and evacuated. #Spellsbroken Anyone who submits to the fake tidal wave might be lined up for a free blanket and a long walk.
linktr.ee/mjtank108