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POW Describing War Crimes. - Looting, Raping, Killing - UAF Soldier who Surrendered Tells about the Criminal Orders of the Command - To Fire at the Houses of Civilians that Refused. 051122
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111 views • May 11, 2022
Another UAF soldier who surrendered tells about the criminal orders of the command - to fire at the houses of civilians. Who refused - was shot by their own.
… Looting flourished, girls were raped…
… Looting flourished, girls were raped…
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