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Trump Considering Infringement On Second Amendment; Social Credit Score To Purchase Firearm - War Room Full Show
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31 views • September 05, 2019
A fed up Owen Shroyer is back in studio today covering the possible demise of the Trump administration when it comes to red flag laws and a social media credit score. We look at the individuals from the Obama days who are pushing for this social credit system in the West. We also recap the homeless crisis that is hitting Austin and the awareness to the issue Infowars is bringing.
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