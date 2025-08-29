Public Safety, Education,& Parental Rights : Federal Update, Colorado Schools, and EPA Rollbacks

RERUN 8.28.25 - Today on Untamed, Pat and Austin explore the critical challenges confronting our schools and society. We examine troubling trends in Colorado, from the removal of valedictorian distinctions to alarming reports on student well-being, and consider the broader implications for parental authority and gender policies in education. Through detailed accounts and informed perspectives, we shed light on these evolving matters that touch the core of family life and cultural norms.

Shifting focus, we review the decisive changes at the EPA led by Administrator Lee Zeldin, including major reductions in regulations designed to enhance public safety and economic vitality. Pat and Austin discuss the ways these adjustments influence ordinary citizens, comparing them to earlier approaches that hindered progress and creativity. This segment offers a clear examination of how government oversight shapes our daily realities.

In closing, we invite you to step forward and influence change. Discover our fax blast initiative urging Congress to recognize transgenderism as a mental health concern and advocate for evidence-based protections, scientific rigor, and careful oversight for youth. Pat and Austin guide you on amplifying your influence in this vital policy arena. Listen in for straightforward insights that cut through the noise—because safeguarding your loved ones, freedoms, and well-being demands honest dialogue.





https://x.com/joeoltmannx





Please check out Joe’s Givesendgo at: https://www.givesendgo.com/JoeOltmann





https://untamednation.com/





Support the Untamed Sponsors!





How Untamed can help protect YOUR savings! Learn more today at Untamedgold.com #goldcopartner





Join AMAC today for a complimentary 1-year membership, just for being part of

the Untamed family.

https://amac.us/secured/?utm_objective=membership_new





Make sure to check out https://honorboundusa.com for all your Untamed Nation merch needs!

Go to honorboundusa.com to get FREE TINA stickers and use Promo Code “FREETINA” for 20% off!





Go to https://DCFguns.com and use Promo Code UNTAMEDNATION for 5% OFF Byrna Products









Protect your family from hackers by going to https://sns.pidoxa.com NOW





Text UNTAMED to 89517 to get notified when we go live!

Text/Data rates may apply. Reply STOP to stop, HELP for help