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SMOKIN 4 G PYO Fireworks 2 Part Finale with Giant Blasts
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8 views • July 03, 2020
Just the last few minutes of their 20 minute 4th of July Presentation.
Recored from right below the area where they go up.
The giant Mortar Explosions are shaking the camera and it's jumping all over as we get excited ! It's a Fireworks Rodeo !
THIS IS WHAT FREEDOM and AMERICA IS ALL ABOUT !!!
Recored from right below the area where they go up.
The giant Mortar Explosions are shaking the camera and it's jumping all over as we get excited ! It's a Fireworks Rodeo !
THIS IS WHAT FREEDOM and AMERICA IS ALL ABOUT !!!
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