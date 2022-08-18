How Nationalists from 'Azovstal' Surrendered - short documentary - 081822

‘Ukraine tried to impose that condition so that no charges could be brought against them, because they assumed the soldiers could be accused of crimes,’ says Eduard Basurin, deputy head of the People’s Militia command in DPR. When surrendering from the Azovstal plant, the Ukrainian military made a lot of demands. Eduard is referring to one that specified the captured soldiers were not to be filmed.





◾️But they were filmed, and the footage revealed that, among those surrendering, there were war criminals facing years in prison: Andrey Ignatyuk from the ‘Azov’ Regiment, well-known for murder, robbery, and looting; and Anton Korolyev, wanted for mercenary activities and incitement to hatred. The first thing, that gave them away was the great number of tattoos on them that proved they supported neo-fascist or neo-Nazi ideology.





Many of these men that surrendered were killed or badly injured by deliberate Ukraine firing at the Prison to keep them silent and not seen again.