05/20/2023 【Miles' Insight】There's a criminal case and a civil case in progress, the prosecutor asked the judge to stay the civil case, but our legal team objected because the MOS Farm (Inc.) is not a party to the criminal case. The court and the prosecutor's office, including Luke, are watching every word and deed of the NFSC, our words and actions represent the image of the NFSC, and we have to be responsible for our words and actions to be legal and compliant. #FreeMilesGuo #FreeYvetteWang





05/20/2023 【Nicole看七哥】我们有刑事案和民事案正在进展，检察官向法官要求搁置民事案，我们的律师团提出反对，因为香草山农场不属于刑事案子的一方。法院检察院包括卢克等，他们都在关注新中国联邦的一言一行，我们的言行代表着新中国联邦的形象，我们要对自己的言行去负责，合法合规。

#释放郭文贵 #释放王雁平



