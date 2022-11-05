Fred Zurcher on What Really Happened to Christianity pt46

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There is no such thing as a translator that has the mindset of Christ. No Church that understands the “message of the Cross” in truth. Bibles produced by people that have a pagan paradigm. There are now over 45,000 Christian denominations—which one has the one true message? See fredericzurcher.wordpress.comget “THE ONLY TRUE GOD” channel on ROKUThere are serious problems with bible translations. Not even the KJV (King James) version is perfect. GOD is LOVE 1John 4:8,16 LOVE does NOT Kill. There is NO Trinity. Only One infinite Creator GOD.