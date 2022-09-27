Create New Account
Richard Leonard Show: Lifesaving Care For Vets Still in Limbo, Keep Pressure on VA
Published 2 months ago
The Richard Leonard Show


September 24, 2022


This week on the Richard Leonard Show, we recap the major victory against the VA regarding the legacy caregivers bill, and go into detail about the whistleblower interviews which led to the pressure that forced Veteran Affairs to listen.


Check out attorney Ben Krause’s blog to read more:

https://www.disabledveterans.org/articles-2/


This show is made possible by our friends at Cortez Wealth Management, please consider checking out this America First Patriot and proud Christian father and husband for your retirement and asset growth strategies: https://cortezwm.com/


Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v1lf1ed-richard-leonard-show-lifesaving-care-for-vets-still-in-limbo-keep-pressure-.html

current eventsvetswhistleblowervaattorneyveterans administrationrichard leonardlifesaving carelegacy caregivers billben krause

