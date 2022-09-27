Richard Leonard Show: Lifesaving Care For Vets Still in Limbo, Keep Pressure on VA

The Richard Leonard Show





September 24, 2022





This week on the Richard Leonard Show, we recap the major victory against the VA regarding the legacy caregivers bill, and go into detail about the whistleblower interviews which led to the pressure that forced Veteran Affairs to listen.





Check out attorney Ben Krause’s blog to read more:

https://www.disabledveterans.org/articles-2/





Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v1lf1ed-richard-leonard-show-lifesaving-care-for-vets-still-in-limbo-keep-pressure-.html