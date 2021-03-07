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How to Think About Climate Change William Happer
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30 views • March 07, 2021
Renowned scientist and physicist Doctor William Happer gives an insight into the real value and role of CO2 in our worlds ecosystem. Doctor Happer is a remarkable man who has been involved in research with over 200 peer reviewed scientific papers to his credit during his long and remarkable career, spanning about 60 years.
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