GAME OVER (A MESSAGE TO CITIZENS OF THE WORLD)
Published 16 hours ago

A Draconian New Law Went Into Effect On August 25th That Institutes Extreme Censorship Of The Internet On A Global Basis

https://endoftheamericandream.com/a-draconian-new-law-went-into-effect-on-august-25th-that-institutes-extreme-censorship-of-the-internet-on-a-global-basis/

Mirrored https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=JRWMu3cjP98

Everything Inside Me


internetglobalmichael snyderextreme censorshipdigital services act

