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All Roads Lead To Rome - Part 3
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23 views • November 15, 2021
In part 3 of this 3-part series we see how the pure truth of the early Christian church, handed down by Christ and the apostles, was slowly corrupted over the subsequent centuries by the subtle introduction of pagan beliefs and practices, resulting in the formation of the so-called one great universal Catholic church.
The proverb "All Roads Lead to Rome" was literally true in the days of the old Roman empire, where all the empire's roads radiated out from the capital city of Rome. Today we see once again that all roads are again leading to Rome, as religious and government bodies alike go to pay homage to the "man in white" who adopts many different methods to achieve the same result......a New World Order with himself at its head.
Bible prophecy reveals that history is being repeated in our time today, the practices of ancient pagan Rome are mirrored today in modern spiritual Rome, making it clear to all that Rome has not changed, her aim today is the same as it has always been......universal dominion!
"And when these things begin to come to pass, then look up, and lift up your heads; for your redemption draws near." Luke 21:28
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The proverb "All Roads Lead to Rome" was literally true in the days of the old Roman empire, where all the empire's roads radiated out from the capital city of Rome. Today we see once again that all roads are again leading to Rome, as religious and government bodies alike go to pay homage to the "man in white" who adopts many different methods to achieve the same result......a New World Order with himself at its head.
Bible prophecy reveals that history is being repeated in our time today, the practices of ancient pagan Rome are mirrored today in modern spiritual Rome, making it clear to all that Rome has not changed, her aim today is the same as it has always been......universal dominion!
"And when these things begin to come to pass, then look up, and lift up your heads; for your redemption draws near." Luke 21:28
We do not monitor video comments so if you would like to comment on or ask a question about anything in this video, please feel free to email us directly or use the "Contact Us" page on our web site:
website: www.sureword.co.uk
email: [email protected]
Many more videos available to watch for free on our web site:
http://www.sureword.co.uk/index.php?page=V
All of the videos we produce can be downloaded for free from our web site:
http://sureword.co.uk/index.php?page=DV
Our videos are available on the following platforms:
YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/user/SureWordProphecy
Odysee: https://odysee.com/@SureWordProphecy:9
Rumble: https://rumble.com/c/c-1029226
Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/surewordprophecy
BitChute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/qvLzliBfXftk
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