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Yemen punishes Saudi by creating a major fire at Aramco Jizan
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Jizan  Bulk Plant - Saudi Aramco is still burning after retaliation from AnsarAllah or #outhi forces, hours after Saudi-led attacks hit Yemeni sites in Hodeidah and Kamaran Island. More footage emerged today, July 25, 2026, showing columns of smoke billowing above the oil facility, and a massive fire raging hours after the attack. According to local reports, at least five massive explosions rocked the city, and the geolocation of the video clips shows smoke appearing to be rising from a fuel tank area near the tanker docking port area in the Red Sea. FIRMS NASA satellite imagery now shows significant thermal anomalies at Saudi Aramco's Jizan refinery, consistent with a major fire in the area following a reported Yemeni missile attack launched overnight between Friday and Saturday.

A Yemeni Armed Forces spokesman issued a statement saying, “The Armed Forces have carried out two high-profile military operations, the first targeting sensitive Aramco facilities in Jazan and Yanbu using ballistic missiles, cruise missiles and drones, achieving direct hits,” Brigadier General Yahya Saree said. A second wave of Yemeni ballistic missiles was reportedly launched shortly afterward, targeting targets said to include Yanbu (the East-West Pipeline), Jazan (Saudi Aramco facilities), and Khamis Mushait (King Khalid Air Base). Saudi authorities issued a brief emergency warning for Jazan and Yanbu before lifting it, with videos released this morning still showing active hotspots. AnsarAllah has warned of escalation after escalation, and this attack came in direct response to the Saudi airstrikes. Experts say the message from Sanaa is clear: any attack on Yemen is now being repaid at Saudi energy installations, setting the oil market on fire.

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