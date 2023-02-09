Create New Account
Matt Gaetz Roasts Ukraine Funding and Hunter Biden On House Floor
GalacticStorm
Published a day ago |
Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-FL) decries continued US support for Ukraine, calling out the threat of China, as well as Hunter Biden. Fuel your success with Forbes. Gain unlimited access to premium journalism, including breaking news, groundbreaking in-depth reported stories, daily digests and more. Plus, members get a front-row seat at members-only events with leading thinkers and doers, access to premium video that can help you get ahead, an ad-light experience, early access to select products including NFT drops and more:

More From Forbes: http://forbes.com 

via FORBES on youtube 224,316 views Feb 6, 2023 
https://youtu.be/L8_T8uptPpM 

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
