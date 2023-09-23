Create New Account
LIFE AND HOPE FOR OUR FUTURE, NOT DISASTER AND SLAUGHTER
Published 18 hours ago

the last days are misleading their followers and depriving them of the Truth declared in the Word of God which assures true servants of God that those who obey the instructions of His Son Yeshua are not destined for God's wrath but for His deliverance. 1 Thessalonians 5:9. and Matthew 16:28 and Luke 9:27.

prophecyendtimessurvive

