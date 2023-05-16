Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
The Rock Almighty Shaker Of Heaven And Earth! You Are Kingdom Citizens
6 views
channel image
US Sports Radio
Published 16 hours ago |

Support the show & Get the tunes and swag you [email protected] Apple Music - https://apple.co/3R0qwH4

@ Amazon Music - https://amzn.to/3S6Kcub


Your donations are always appreciated. A portion of your donations will be given to Christ-centered ministries and organizations doing the Lord's work in these last days. May God richly bless you!

Donate here:

https://bit.ly/3RWo4mg


Jesus spoke more on the Kingdom of God than any other precept in bible Warriors Of Light. It would be a good idea to understand what that means. Understanding the concept of God's Kingdom can be the glue that puts our lives with Christ together.


We then will celebrate your revelation of the Kingdom in advance with a cool Christ-centered rocker from Guardian. Let' Rock!


See the Kingdom Series from the late Dr. Myles Munroe for references

https://apple.co/3ARwoKD

https://amzn.to/3BpQ5Ma


Video credits:

What is the kingdom of God?

Got Questions?

http://www.gotquestions.org



Guardian - Kingdom of Rock

Make your playlist rock!

@ Apple Music - https://apple.co/3Reelbk

@ Amazon Music - https://amzn.to/3OcRYna


4 Hours Of Christ-centered Rock 'n' Roll for your soul!

The Rock Almighty Shaker Of Heaven And Earth Daily

On US Sports Radio!

http://www.USSportsRadio.net

Keywords
godself defensechristjesuschristian rockbloodgoodussportsnetworkussportsradio

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket