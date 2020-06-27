© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Chemtrails 100 Percent Proof - Geoengineering
Follow
1
Download MP3
Share
Report
109 views • June 27, 2020
Chemtrails, also known as Geoengineering, is the most blatantly obvious "conspiracy theory." All you have to do is look up to see the criss-crossing poisonous lines in our atmosphere. Not only is this bad for the health of all living creatures, but it is also raining down poisonous metal compounds globally which is detrimental to the environment.
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.