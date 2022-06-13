ALEX JONES [2 of 4] Monday 6/13/22 • MIKE ADAMS WITH BLOOD CLOT DOCTOR & AN EMBALMER, News, Reports & Analysis • Infowars

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EXCLUSIVE: EXPERTS RAISE ALARM OVER SURGE OF “BLOOD CLOT” ANOMALIES DURING LIVE MICROSCOPY ANALYSIS
Guest host Mike Adams is joined by multiple medical experts including Dr. Jane Ruby to deliver vital & startling revelations in REAL-TIME to keep Americans informed in these volatile times!
Watch & share this groundbreaking edition of The Alex Jones Show that is also loaded with breaking news on politicians’ latest moves to push gun-grabbing laws, what globalists are planning to do with cutting-edge artificial intelligence, and how Americans should prepare for the coming global food crisis. Do not miss this!
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