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Part 23 of 36 | THE MEDICAL CONSPIRACY
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121 views • December 10, 2020
Big Pharma is controlled by the elite Luciferians who don't want the general population to be healthy or cured from disease.
Healing the Gerson way:
http://www.ift.org.mx/sites/default/files/webform/pdf-healing-the-gerson-way-defeating-cancer-and-other-chronic-diseas-charlotte-gerson-beata-bishop-joanne-shwed-abram-hoffer-pdf-download-free-book-4dc8e38.pdf
The cancer cure cover up:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=OBm2NSMeMhk
When Chris prayed, God showed him a way to beat stage 3 colon cancer:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ouZL8...
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=td7ol...
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=IBSgb...
Healing the Gerson way:
http://www.ift.org.mx/sites/default/files/webform/pdf-healing-the-gerson-way-defeating-cancer-and-other-chronic-diseas-charlotte-gerson-beata-bishop-joanne-shwed-abram-hoffer-pdf-download-free-book-4dc8e38.pdf
The cancer cure cover up:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=OBm2NSMeMhk
When Chris prayed, God showed him a way to beat stage 3 colon cancer:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ouZL8...
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=td7ol...
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=IBSgb...
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