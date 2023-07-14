X22 REPORT Ep. 3115a - [CB] Debt Enslavement System Exposed, Audit Fed Bill Introduced

X22 REPORT Financial News Ep. 3115a - July 13, 2023

[CB] Debt Enslavement System Exposed, Audit Fed Bill Introduced





The world is catching on, they are now seeing that the [CB] system enslaves countries and people into a world of debt. Biden admin is now making their move on A/C for the green new deal. Audit the Fed bill was introduced, down she goes.





All source links to the report can be found on the www.x22report.com site.





Protect Your Retirement W/ A Gold. IRA

http://x22gold.com

Noble Gold is Who I Trust ^^^

Disclaimer - (there's always a risk of investment and there's no guarantee of any kind)