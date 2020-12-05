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Customer to Customer Harassment and Assault at Safeway Gas Station
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324 views • December 05, 2020
A young man at the gas station thought he would play doctor and policeman. He doesn't understand there are some people that have medical conditions and cannot wear a mask. The kind employee at the gas station put him in his place.
License Plate: TYY903
VIN: JTHGA1D27L5104004
2020 Lexus IS
eCourt ID: @4656071
Registered owner: Vilmaire Nakoa, Clayton P
Clayton P Vilmaire Nakoa
License Plate: TYY903
VIN: JTHGA1D27L5104004
2020 Lexus IS
eCourt ID: @4656071
Registered owner: Vilmaire Nakoa, Clayton P
Clayton P Vilmaire Nakoa
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