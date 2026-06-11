Together We Are Powerful

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Consumers and workers need to organize their labour and spending to take back control of society. If we don’t stop the psychopaths who pretend they have the right to lead us, they will destroy us and the natural world that we depend on. Please share this video on social media and make it go viral.