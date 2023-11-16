Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
About patents and their forgeries on ThriveTime Show
channel image
The Real Dr Judy
39 Subscribers
67 views
Published Yesterday

"If we got rid of patents we'd be fine as a country again... it's hard to take sometimes when we had the cures all along. I can easily tell you what variant is coming next. I actually own the patent filed April 6 2010. And that patent is for PCR detection, detection of the variants of XMRVs."

See you in Tulare, CA, Dec 15-16!

Watch the full interview at: https://rumble.com/v3vzoqv-dr.-judy-mikovits-.html?start=555

Keywords
healthvaccinepcrcovid

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket