Babylon is fallen: pope supports transgender Catholics; leads his church to perdition

The video was produced in the outskirts of Cebu City, the Philippines on November 27, 2023.



After condemning African nations for their anti-homosexual position, the pope is now endorsing another sin: transgender people and allowing them to be baptized. What’s next? Pedophilia?



1 Corinthians 6:9-10 clearly states that that people who practice sexual perversions and who are effeminate and abusers of themselves with mankind (homosexuals) shall not inherit the kingdom of God.



Leviticus 18:22 shows that homosexuality is an abomination to God but the Babylonian Roman Catholic church is known in Revelation 17:5 as the mother of harlots and ABOMINATIONS of the earth. She is the mother of abominations, of which homosexuality is one of these abominations.



In fact, 80% of Babylonian Roman Catholic prelates at the Vatican are homosexuals according to report released in early 2019: https://www.scmp.com/news/world/europe/article/2186413/80-cent-vatican-clerics-are-gay-distorting-catholic-church-shame



And now the pope is supporting the transgender population and tolerates their sin while in Canada, the Babylonian Roman Catholic church’s schools support trangenderism as part of school curriculae.



The pope is truly the son of perdition and man of sin mentioned in 2 Thessalonians 2:3-4 as he leads the Vatican beast to perdition in Revelation 17:8.



In the same God destroyed Sodom and Gomorrah with fire and brimstone in Genesis 19:24, God will destroy the Babylonian Roman Catholic church with fire in Revelation 18:8-9 because her sins have reached unto heaven and God hath remembered her iniquities in Revelation 18:5.



It’s time for deceived Catholics to come out of Babylon as per God’s admonition in Revelation 18:4.



Seventh-Day Christians Church on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/SSRChurch777/

Websites: www.ssremnant.org & www.sdcministries.org.

For pastoral advice and guidance, pastor Craig can be reached at [email protected].



"If the liberties of the American people are every destroyed, they will fall by the hand of the Roman Catholic cult's clergy."

-General Lafayette under President George Washington