NIGHT SHADOWS 07082022 -- As the Paranormal World Turns with Stewart, Larry and Author John Vandeventer

Tonight we will have John Vandeventer on with Larry, "As the World Turns" was a very popular soap on TV years ago and may still be insofar as i know but now it is not some fictional soap these days, and the world is in trouble and folks out there are beginning to wake up to that fact but because of apostasy from Scripture, don't realize how dangerous this time period is. It seems that the extermination or culling operation of humanity is speeding up. The rich men are on the war path but may not know that God is soon going to overturn them as well as Psalm Two says. Paranormal sightings of all kinds are increasing the world over, another indication of the last days are now upon us and more...





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