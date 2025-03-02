VENUS Star - NASA Trillions vs $1000 Nikon Camera

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
NASAHOLES can only show fantasy CGI and animations. Even video games are more real. Where does all the money really go? Worse than USAID money laundering scam.
Planet Parade this week resulted in my capturing VENUS.
You might be surprised to see what that Star actually looks like. Not a Planet.