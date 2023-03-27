Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
U.S. Military Being Destroyed By Vax, Civilian Sickness Skyrockets, Australia Excess Death Up 5,162%
65 views
channel image
The New American
Published Yesterday |

The Vaccine Bio-Weapon is doing more damage now than ever before.   


DISCLAIMER: Views and opinions expressed on The Ben Armstrong Show are solely those of the host and do not necessarily represent those of The New American. TNA is not responsible for, and does not verify the accuracy of, any information presented.   


Video Sources:

1. Bannons War Room - Todd Wood: Vaccine Mandates And DEI Programs Are Destroying The U.S. Military

https://rumble.com/v2eqx1e-todd-wood-vaccine-mandates-and-dei-programs-are-destroying-the-u.s.-militar.html


2. Bannons War Room - Ed Dowd: Healthcare Data Exposes Widespread VAIDS From COVID Jab, Awareness Of Crisis Needed Now

https://rumble.com/v2e4yc6-ed-dowd-healthcare-data-exposes-widespread-vaids-from-covid-jab-awareness-o.html


3. Expose-News.com - Secret Government Documents confirm COVID-19 Vaccine roll-out caused Excess Deaths in Australia to increase by 5,162%

https://expose-news.com/2023/03/23/secret-government-documents-confirm-covid-19-vaccine-roll-out-caused-excess-deaths-in-australia-to-increase-by-5162/?utm_source=substack&utm_medium=email


For more great content, visit www.TheNewAmerican.com


Keywords
pandemiccovidvaids

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket